Accel, Google AI Futures Fund to launch 2026 AI cohort for Indian founders

Global venture-capital firm Accel has entered into a partnership with Google’s AI Futures Fund (AIFF) to launch the 2026 AI cohort within its Atoms program. The tie-up will see the two companies co-invest in founders in India who are building frontier AI startups from day zero, and will extend to members of the Indian diaspora developing products for India and global markets.

The collaboration -- Google’s first of its kind in India -- adds fresh capital and validation to the country’s emerging AI sector, marrying Accel’s company-building experience with Google’s research capabilities, technical infrastructure and support.

“Building is expensive, compute