Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 06:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Accel, Google AI Futures Fund to launch 2026 AI cohort for Indian founders

Accel, Google AI Futures Fund to launch 2026 AI cohort for Indian founders

Milestone partnership to focus on AI for Indians and taking AI innovation from India to the world

Google, Alphabet
premium

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 6:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global venture-capital firm Accel has entered into a partnership with Google’s AI Futures Fund (AIFF) to launch the 2026 AI cohort within its Atoms program. The tie-up will see the two companies co-invest in founders in India who are building frontier AI startups from day zero, and will extend to members of the Indian diaspora developing products for India and global markets.
 
The collaboration -- Google’s first of its kind in India -- adds fresh capital and validation to the country’s emerging AI sector, marrying Accel’s company-building experience with Google’s research capabilities, technical infrastructure and support.
 
“Building is expensive, compute
Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Accel Frontline
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon