Acer eyes No 2 slot in India PC market within three quarters on AI push

After completing 25 years in the Indian market in FY25, Taiwanese major Acer is targeting the number two position in the Indian personal computer (PC) market, aiming to overtake Lenovo within the next three quarters. The growth, a top executive said, will be driven by demand for AI-powered PCs and retail expansion into tier-III and tier-IV cities.

Of the 14–15 million PC market annually, HP leads with about 30 per cent share, followed by Lenovo at 19.9 per cent and Acer at 15.35 per cent. The other two in the top five are Dell with 10.4 per cent and Asus