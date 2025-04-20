Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green's solar project in Andhra Pradesh gets regulatory clarity

Adani Green's solar project in Andhra Pradesh gets regulatory clarity

CERC has refused to intervene in the substitution of agreements issue, citing it does not fall in the purview of tariff regulations of the Electricity Act 2003

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
Premium

With the CERC’s decision, the project will not require additional regulatory approval. The project had been mired in controversy following allegations of bribery involving Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

Shine JacobShreya Jai Chennai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd’s (AGEL) controversial 7 gigawatt (Gw) manufacturing-linked solar power project in Andhra Pradesh has received the much-needed regulatory clarity over the transfer of 2.3 Gw of capacity from Azure Power.
 
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has refused to intervene in the substitution of agreements issue, citing it does not fall in the purview of tariff regulations of the Electricity Act 2003. It has reiterated that the transfer of assets rests with the project award agency, in this case, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
 
Originally, the 2.3 Gw of PPAs were awarded to Azure Power, which
Topics : Adani Group energy sector solar project

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon