Adani Green's solar project in Andhra Pradesh gets regulatory clarity

Adani Green Energy Ltd’s (AGEL) controversial 7 gigawatt (Gw) manufacturing-linked solar power project in Andhra Pradesh has received the much-needed regulatory clarity over the transfer of 2.3 Gw of capacity from Azure Power.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has refused to intervene in the substitution of agreements issue, citing it does not fall in the purview of tariff regulations of the Electricity Act 2003. It has reiterated that the transfer of assets rests with the project award agency, in this case, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Originally, the 2.3 Gw of PPAs were awarded to Azure Power, which