Listed Adani group companies' Ebidta jump 36% to Rs 57,219 crore in FY23

The run-rate Ebitda, which consider annualisation of Ebitda from projects commissioned during the year, came in at Rs 66,566 crore

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Adani Group, Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Listed Adani group companies together have posted a 36 per cent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY23 to Rs 57,219 crore.
The run-rate Ebitda, which consider annualisation of Ebitda from projects commissioned during the year, came in at Rs 66,566 crore.
“Adani portfolio companies operate in utility and infrastructure businesses with more than 83 per cent of Ebitda being generated from core infrastructure businesses providing assured & consistent cash flow generation,” the group said in a statement. It has 10 listed companies ranging from consumer products to ports and airports.
Last Updated: IST

Topics : Adani Group EBITDA

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

