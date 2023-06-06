Listed Adani group companies' Ebidta jump 36% to Rs 57,219 crore in FY23

“Adani portfolio companies operate in utility and infrastructure businesses with more than 83 per cent of Ebitda being generated from core infrastructure businesses providing assured & consistent cash flow generation,” the group said in a statement. It has 10 listed companies ranging from consumer products to ports and airports.

The run-rate Ebitda, which consider annualisation of Ebitda from projects commissioned during the year, came in at Rs 66,566 crore.