Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani group firms' debt to equity ratio at 15-year low in H1 FY25

Adani group firms' debt to equity ratio at 15-year low in H1 FY25

In post-Covid period, their net worth has grown at a faster clip than borrowing

Adani
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani group companies in recent years have improved the combined financial ratios, led by a sharp rise in profits and a decline in the balance sheet leverage ratios.
 
The group companies’ gross debt-equity ratio declined to 1.12 at the end of September this year from 2.12 at the end of FY22. This is the lowest in at least 15 years.
 
Their combined gross debt was up 17.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around Rs 2.8 trillion at the end of September this year. At the same time, their combined net worth was up 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y to around Rs
Topics : Adani Group Adani Gautam Adani SEC indictment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon