Adani group firms' debt to equity ratio at 15-year low in H1 FY25

Adani group companies in recent years have improved the combined financial ratios, led by a sharp rise in profits and a decline in the balance sheet leverage ratios.

The group companies’ gross debt-equity ratio declined to 1.12 at the end of September this year from 2.12 at the end of FY22. This is the lowest in at least 15 years.

Their combined gross debt was up 17.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around Rs 2.8 trillion at the end of September this year. At the same time, their combined net worth was up 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y to around Rs