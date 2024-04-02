Adani Power revives old ambitions as power demand surges in India

Adani Power is different from two of its primary rivals in the private power sector

Adani Power, part of the Adani group, plans to add close to 6 gigawatts (Gw) of new power assets in the next five years, according to an investor presentation by the company. That is clearly meant to ride on India’s burgeoning power demand.

But there is another side to it: All of this new capacity is expected to be thermal power, or power produced from coal.

Adani Power is not alone in this. A Reuters report dated March 4 said Adani Power was one of three private producers — the others being JSW Group and Essar Power — to have told the