Adani's Rs 60,000 crore investment to expand 7 airports in 10 years

Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 60,000 crore in its seven existing airports over the next five to 10 years to enhance their capacity and revenue-generating potential.

Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL) Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said Rs 30,000 crore will be spent on the ‘airside’ in the next five years, while another Rs 30,000 crore will be allocated to the ‘cityside’ in the next five to 10 years at its seven existing airports: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 60,000 crore does not include the Rs 18,000 crore allocated for