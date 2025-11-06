After ₹100 trillion biz, SBI enters $100 billion market capitalisation club

After hitting $100 billion in market capitalisation, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has now set its sights on breaking into the league of the top 10 global banks, Chairman C S Setty said.

On Thursday, the market value of SBI surpassed the $100-billion mark for the first time. Shares of the public sector lender ended at a record high of Rs 960.75, up 0.4 per cent over their previous close, days after it reported healthy July–September earnings with better-than-expected growth in core income, sequential improvement in net interest margin, and improved asset quality.

During the July–September