Home / Companies / News / After ₹100 trillion biz, SBI enters $100 billion market capitalisation club

After ₹100 trillion biz, SBI enters $100 billion market capitalisation club

Entering top 10 global banks by m-cap by 2030 next aim, says Chairman Setty

State Bank of India (SBI)
After crossing the $100-billion market cap mark, SBI Chairman C S Setty says the lender now aims to join the world’s top 10 banks by value before 2030. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

After hitting $100 billion in market capitalisation, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has now set its sights on breaking into the league of the top 10 global banks, Chairman C S Setty said.
 
On Thursday, the market value of SBI surpassed the $100-billion mark for the first time. Shares of the public sector lender ended at a record high of Rs 960.75, up 0.4 per cent over their previous close, days after it reported healthy July–September earnings with better-than-expected growth in core income, sequential improvement in net interest margin, and improved asset quality.
 
During the July–September
