AI ads: Blurring the line between information, recommendation and promotion

As AI assistants become the new digital gateway, Google’s decision to experiment with advertisements within Gemini-powered AI experiences signals a major shift in how information and promotion will co-exist. What once felt like a distraction-free, utility-driven space is now opening up to commercial influence—blurring lines between answers, recommendations, and ads.

While monetisation has remained the Achilles’ heel of most large language model (LLM) providers — with subscriptions serving as the primary revenue stream — Google’s move could set the tone for broader ad-driven business models across the ecosystem.

For brands this can be an opportune time provided they understand this