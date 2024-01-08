Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Aiming for double digit volume growth in 2024: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

The German carmaker, which leads the luxury car market in the country, recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year growth to 17,408 units in 2023

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
Premium

Mercedes Benz

Deepak Patel Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz India is aiming to post a double-digit growth in volume sales in 2024 as it plans to launch more than 12 car models during the year, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer said on Monday.

The German carmaker, which leads the luxury car market in the country, recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year growth to 17,408 units in 2023. "For 2023, we always said that the growth would be in double digits. Since we are the largest luxury car brand in India, the base is high. We have closed the year 2023 at 17,408 units, which in

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Mercedes-Benz India expected balanced growth between SUVs, sedans: MD & CEO

Mercedes Benz to bring 3-4 electric vehicles into India in 12-18 months

Car sales to cross 4 mn mark this year on strong demand despite price hikes

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

ACC gets full ownership of Asian Concretes for Rs 775 cr enterprise value

GMDC gets green approval for expanding Surkha lignite mine in Gujarat

Honda expands capacity to 1.97 mn units in scooter-only plant in Gujarat

Google News Initiative announces second cohort of startup labs in India

Royal Enfield to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Tamil Nadu for product development

Topics : mercedez benz Mercedes India Mercedes Benz India automobile sales automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon