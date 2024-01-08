Aiming for double digit volume growth in 2024: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes-Benz India is aiming to post a double-digit growth in volume sales in 2024 as it plans to launch more than 12 car models during the year, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer said on Monday.

The German carmaker, which leads the luxury car market in the country, recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year growth to 17,408 units in 2023. "For 2023, we always said that the growth would be in double digits. Since we are the largest luxury car brand in India, the base is high. We have closed the year 2023 at 17,408 units, which in