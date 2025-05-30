Friday, May 30, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Perishables fuel Air India's cargo growth amid cold chain overhaul

Perishables fuel Air India's cargo growth amid cold chain overhaul

Air India's perishables cargo rose 37% in two years as it expanded cold chain infrastructure, added tech tools, and grew flight capacity on key international routes

Air India
Air India has begun providing packaging and container solutions tailored to a wide range of temperature requirements (–20°C to +25°C). (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Perishables such as fruits, vegetables, fish, seafood, meat and flowers are rapidly becoming a strong component of Air India’s air cargo business, with the segment posting a robust 37 per cent growth over the past two years due to rising demand and strategic investments in cold chain logistics and infrastructure.
 
In 2024–25 (FY25), Air India transported 57,530 tonnes of perishables internationally, up from 49,703 tonnes in FY24 and 41,998 tonnes in FY23. Perishables now account for close to 30 per cent of the airline’s international cargo volumes and contribute 22 per cent of its international cargo revenue, an Air India
