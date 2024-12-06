Air India Express to add 65 planes, Air India 35 in next three years

Air India Express plans to add 65 new aircraft to its fleet over the next three years, while its parent airline, Air India, is set to induct 35 new planes during the same period. The faster fleet expansion of Air India Express will be due to quicker deliveries of B737 Max aircraft, configured exclusively with economy-class seats, by American manufacturer Boeing.

Presently, Air India Express operates a fleet of approximately 90 aircraft, whereas full-service airline Air India has around 210 planes. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said, “At this point in time, we