Airtel dials rivals Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL to fight cyberfraud

Bharti Airtel Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal has written to peers Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), proposing a platform where all telecom firms could work together to curb the growing menace of malicious uniform resource locator (URL) links or web addresses that are tricking unsuspecting consumers into financial fraud.

The call for collaboration comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to detect and prevent potential cybersecurity attacks. The government has issued new cybersecurity compliance norms to industry stakeholders, especially in light of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

In his proposal