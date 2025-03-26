Airtel prepays additional spectrum dues of Rs 5,985 cr for 2024 auctions

Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Ltd have prepaid an additional ₹5,985 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the spectrum acquired in the 2024 auctions, paying off high-cost debt, the company said on Wednesday.

Airtel's subsidiary Network i2i Ltd has also voluntarily called and redeemed $1 billion worth of perpetual bonds.

With the latest payment, Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent. The spectrum liabilities were prepaid nearly seven years ahead of their average residual maturities, reducing Airtel's exposure to costlier debt, the telco said in a