Airtel prepays additional spectrum dues of Rs 5,985 cr for 2024 auctions

Airtel subsidiary redeems $1 billion worth of perpetual bonds

Airtel
Premium

The last such prepayment from Airtel had come in December last year, when it cleared all dues owed to the government for spectrum acquired in 2016, prepaying Rs 3,626 crore (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Mar 26 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Ltd have prepaid an additional ₹5,985 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the spectrum acquired in the 2024 auctions, paying off high-cost debt, the company said on Wednesday.
 
Airtel's subsidiary Network i2i Ltd has also voluntarily called and redeemed $1 billion worth of perpetual bonds.
 
With the latest payment, Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent. The spectrum liabilities were prepaid nearly seven years ahead of their average residual maturities, reducing Airtel's exposure to costlier debt, the telco said in a
Airtel Bharti Airtel Bharti Hexacom

