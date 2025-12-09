Ajanta Pharma sets aside ₹1K crore for acquisitions to plug therapy gaps

Ajanta Pharma has earmarked over Rs 1,000 crore for inorganic opportunities as it looks to plug gaps in select therapy areas, even as the company sharpens its growth focus on India and emerging markets, Rajesh Agrawal, joint managing director, Ajanta Pharma, said.

The acquisition war chest will be deployed largely towards brand and portfolio acquisitions, rather than manufacturing assets, with dermatology, pain management, nephrology and gynaecology emerging as key focus areas. “We are looking at inorganic opportunities, but we are not desperate. “This will largely be for therapy entry or for strengthening portfolios where gaps exist.”

Ajanta recently entered nephrology