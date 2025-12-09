Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajanta Pharma sets aside ₹1K crore for acquisitions to plug therapy gaps

Pain management, dermatology, nephrology and gynaecology are emerging as key focus areas

Ajanta Pharma
Ajanta recently entered nephrology and gynaecology, and sees meaningful scope for consolidation-led growth in these segments. Manufacturing acquisitions, however, remain firmly off the table. (Photo: Twitter @AjantaPharmaLtd)

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma has earmarked over Rs 1,000 crore for inorganic opportunities as it looks to plug gaps in select therapy areas, even as the company sharpens its growth focus on India and emerging markets, Rajesh Agrawal, joint managing director, Ajanta Pharma, said.
 
The acquisition war chest will be deployed largely towards brand and portfolio acquisitions, rather than manufacturing assets, with dermatology, pain management, nephrology and gynaecology emerging as key focus areas. “We are looking at inorganic opportunities, but we are not desperate. “This will largely be for therapy entry or for strengthening portfolios where gaps exist.”
 
Ajanta recently entered nephrology
