Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Stabilising sector: Task cut out for new Irdai chairman Ajay Seth

Stabilising sector: Task cut out for new Irdai chairman Ajay Seth

With major reforms underway and growth tapering, Seth's key challenge will be to stabilise the insurance sector and steer regulatory transitions

Ajay Seth
premium

Ajay Seth, former Department of Economic Affairs secretary.

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly five months after Debasish Panda’s tenure as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) ended, the central government on Wednesday appointed Ajay Seth, former Department of Economic Affairs secretary, his successor.
 
Seth’s will be a term of three years.
 
Among his priorities would be stabilising the industry, which is going through regulatory changes, and as a result has seen a slowdown in growth, industry experts said, adding, Seth would be occupied with, among other things, framing regulations on amendments to the Insurance Act.
 
“We do not expect any major policy changes in the next few
Topics : IRDAI Company & Industry News Irdai chairman
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon