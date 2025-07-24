Stabilising sector: Task cut out for new Irdai chairman Ajay Seth

Nearly five months after Debasish Panda’s tenure as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) ended, the central government on Wednesday appointed Ajay Seth, former Department of Economic Affairs secretary, his successor.

Seth’s will be a term of three years.

Among his priorities would be stabilising the industry, which is going through regulatory changes, and as a result has seen a slowdown in growth, industry experts said, adding, Seth would be occupied with, among other things, framing regulations on amendments to the Insurance Act.

“We do not expect any major policy changes in the next few