Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; price band set at Rs 140-150

Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; price band set at Rs 140-150

Sri Lotus Developers announces a Rs 792 crore IPO with a price band of Rs 140-150, opening on July 30 and closing on August 1

Lotus Developers

As of June 30, 2025, the company has completed a developable area of 0.93 million square feet (msf), consisting of both residential and commercial properties. (Image: Company)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty’s Rs 792-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open on Wednesday, July 30, with a fixed price band of Rs 140-150 per equity share. At the top end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 7,331 crore.
 
The IPO, which closes on August 1, is entirely a fresh issue with no offer for sale component. Sri Lotus develops residential and commercial premises in Mumbai, Maharashtra, focusing on redevelopment projects in the ultra-luxury (more than Rs 7 crore) and luxury (Rs 3-7 crore) segments, particularly across the western suburbs under the ‘Lotus Developers’ brand.
 
 
The company aims to use the net proceeds of the issue to invest in its subsidiaries for part-funding development and construction costs of its ongoing projects and general corporate purposes.
 
The company’s promoters are Anand Pandit, a film producer; Roopa Anand Pandit; and Ashka Anand Pandit.
 
According to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the company, the trio holds 80.76 per cent of the company ahead of the IPO. 

Also Read

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee reverses early gains amid oil price surge; ends flat at 86.41/$

Stock market

Smallcap stock under ₹300 falls 8% post Q1 earnings; check details

initial public offerings, IPO

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 18x, GMP at 42%

ipo market listing share market

Kacholia, SRK-backed Sri Lotus IPO sets price band: All you should know

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML shares gain 3% on ₹294 crore order win; details here

 
The company was founded by Anand Pandit, and its investors include actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.
 
In December 2024, the company raised about Rs 407.6 crore through a private placement.
 
Bachchan and Khan had subscribed to shares worth Rs 10 crore each.
 
The company’s other investors are Ashish Kacholia, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra, Tiger Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Manoj Bajpayee.
 
Sri Lotus' revenue from operations increased by 19.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 549.68 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), primarily due to an increase in sales of projects and sales of services. Profit after tax increased by 90.21 per cent YoY to Rs 227.89 crore in FY25.
 
As of June 30, 2025, the company has completed a developable area of 0.93 million square feet (msf), consisting of both residential and commercial properties. The company has completed four projects and has five ongoing projects and 11 upcoming projects.
 

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

July emerges hottest month for IPOs in 2025, with cos raising over ₹10k crpremium

(from left) M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Nirupa Shankar, MD, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Ananda Natarajan, CFO, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited during an IPO conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brigade Hotel likely to add 960 rooms, expand luxury business by FY29premium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital's valuation touches ₹1.38 trillion after rights issuepremium

ipo market listing share market

Milky Mist files DRHP for largest dairy IPO in India, raising ₹2,035 cr

ipo market listing share market

Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

Topics : IPO Markets News Markets initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon