Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Tatas zero in on Sanand for Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell plant

Sanand came into the limelight in 2008 when Tata decided to move its greenfield Nano plant there from Singur in West Bengal after facing opposition from chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Lithium-ion cells
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Agartas Energy Storage Solutions, a fully owned subsidiary of the Tata group, is closing in on Sanand in Gujarat to set up its first lithium ion cell plant with a

Also Read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Govt to offer Rs 3,760 cr as incentives to boost battery storage projects

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertiliser stocks amid rebound on charts

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

BAE Systems partners L&T to build BvS10 all-terrain vehicle in India

Taking corrective actions at Goa unit; stopped Digene production: Abbott

Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA tentative nod for generic HIV treatment drug

Agilitas Sports to buy sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes

RBI releases list of 15 NBFCs in upper layer under scale based regulations

Topics : Sanand Tata group Gujarat government Tata Chemicals

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon