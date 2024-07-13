Titan Company MD C K Venkataraman on his 'sparkling' journey with Tanishq

“Can I tempt you to vegan food?” asks C K Venkataraman, the 63-year-old managing director of Titan Company. For someone like me, who relishes non-vegetarian food, this calls for a leap of faith. I decide to go for it.

He suggests Vegan Vogue, a family favourite in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, the city that has been his home since 1985. We meet on a breezy Wednesday afternoon. Dressed in a white Titan 365 T-shirt and blue jeans, with black-rimmed glasses that lend an air of sophistication to the casual look, he has just flown in from Mumbai, but appears