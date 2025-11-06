Allied Blenders plans double-digit growth, higher margins by FY27

Mumbai-based Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), maker of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), is targeting double-digit volume growth and mid double-digit value growth over the next three fiscal years. The growth will be supported by capacity expansion, backward integration, and a stronger focus on its premium and luxury spirits portfolio.

What investments is Allied Blenders making to improve margins?

ABD plans to invest Rs 547 crore in a capital expenditure programme to enhance its backward integration capabilities across its PET (polyethylene terephthalate), malt, and extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) units. The PET facility is already operational, with an annual capacity of