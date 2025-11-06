Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Allied Blenders plans double-digit growth, higher margins by FY27

Allied Blenders plans double-digit growth, higher margins by FY27

Allied Blenders plans to invest Rs 547 crore to strengthen backward integration, expand globally, and grow its premium and luxury portfolio, aiming for higher margins and sustainable growth

Alok Gupta
premium

Alok Gupta, managing director, Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), maker of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), is targeting double-digit volume growth and mid double-digit value growth over the next three fiscal years. The growth will be supported by capacity expansion, backward integration, and a stronger focus on its premium and luxury spirits portfolio.
 
What investments is Allied Blenders making to improve margins?
 
ABD plans to invest Rs 547 crore in a capital expenditure programme to enhance its backward integration capabilities across its PET (polyethylene terephthalate), malt, and extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) units. The PET facility is already operational, with an annual capacity of
Topics : Allied Blenders & Distillers Liquor firms Officer’s Choice
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon