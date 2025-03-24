Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Amazon cuts referral fees on 12 mn products to boost seller growth in India

Amazon cuts referral fees on 12 mn products to boost seller growth in India

Move aimed to boost seller growth by offering a wider selection and more competitive offers; revised fees to come into effect from April 7

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India
Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:02 AM IST

In its highest-ever reduction in seller fees, e-commerce giant, Amazon India, has introduced zero referral charges on over 12 million products on its platform that are priced below ₹300.
 
The move is aimed at boosting seller growth on Amazon.in and supporting lakhs of small businesses across the country. The revised fees will come into effect from April 7.
 
Referral fees is a commission that sellers pay to Amazon for each product sold. The zero referral fees apply to more than 135 product categories on the platform.
 
“This is one of the largest reductions in seller fees in Amazon India’s history.
