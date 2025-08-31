Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Anant Ambani's AGM debut signals generational shift at Reliance Industries

Anant Ambani's AGM debut signals generational shift at Reliance Industries

Ambani scion details expansion in petrochemicals, bioenergy and green hydrogen in first appearance as RIL ED

Anant Ambani
premium

Anant Ambani was designated RIL executive director with this term starting in May this year.(Photo/X)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, grabbed eyeballs for the first time as executive director (ED) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), leading the company’s vast oil, gas and petrochemicals’ empire at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.
 
Mukesh Ambani, 68, chairman of RIL, set the stage for his younger son’s debut. “This is the first time he is addressing you at Reliance’s AGM,” the chairman told shareholders at the online meeting. “I am as excited as all of you to see him make a debut on our platform.”
 
Anant, 30, presented Reliance’s ambitious vision for its
Topics : Mukesh Ambani Reliance Retail Reliance Jio Reliance Industries
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon