ANSR to set up about 25 large-scale global capability centres in India

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India are set to gain further momentum in 2024 as ANSR, an end-to-end GCC consulting firm, plans to set up about 25 large-scale GCCs in the country next year. Factors like cost, talent, and value creation continue to drive multinationals to set up more GCCs in India.

“We are currently doing one every three weeks and we are looking at setting up one every two weeks next year… the large-scale GCCs are of companies with revenues of over $10 billion,” Lalit Ahuja, founder and chief executive officer, ANSR, told Business Standard.

The GCCs would be