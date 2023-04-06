close

Apollo Hospitals plans offering Ayurvedic treatment at facilities

Strategy is to attract medical tourists by offering both medicinal systems at one place, says senior executive

Shine Jacob Chennai
Apollo Hospitals
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plans setting up integrated hospitals offering treatment in allopathic and Ayurveda medicinal systems, seeking to offer a "formidable combination" to patients.
Apollo, which runs 70 hospitals in the country, last year acquired a 60 per cent stake in a Kerala-based Ayurveda treatment chain called AyurVAID for a consideration of Rs 26.4 crore.
Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said the first integrated hospital will be operational within a year. Apollo’s strategy is to attract medical tourists to the country by offering both medicinal systems at one place.
Topics : Apollo Hospitals | Ayurveda

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

