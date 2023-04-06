Apollo Hospitals plans offering Ayurvedic treatment at facilities

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plans setting up integrated hospitals offering treatment in allopathic and Ayurveda medicinal systems, seeking to offer a "formidable combination" to patients.
Apollo, which runs 70 hospitals in the country, last year acquired a 60 per cent stake in a Kerala-based Ayurveda treatment chain called AyurVAID for a consideration of Rs 26.4 crore.
Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said the first integrated hospital will be operational within a year. Apollo’s strategy is to attract medical tourists to the country by offering both medicinal systems at one place.
