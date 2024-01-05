Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apollo Hospitals plans to invest Rs 3,000 cr, add 2,000 beds in 3 years: MD

Free cash flows will enable health care chain to grow, says Suneeta Reddy

Suneeta Reddy
Premium

Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals

Shine Jacob Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Health care major Apollo Hospitals has completed 40 years of existence and it is known for bringing international patients to India. SUNEETA REDDY, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, spoke to Shine Jacob about the hospital chain’s journey, goals set for 2028, and medical tourism. Edited excerpts from a video interview.

Apollo has around 70 hospitals, 10,000 beds, 400 clinics, and 6,000 pharmacies. What is your roadmap?

The hospital division was very clear. We are adding around 2,000 beds in the next three years. Every year till 2028, we will be adding 700 beds. So there is going to be

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Occupancy surge, pharmacy profitability key triggers for Apollo Hospitals

Fintech firm Mobikwik refiles draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 700 cr

Invesco raises valuation of Indian food delivery firm Swiggy to $8.3 bn

Govt probes DHL, FedEx, UPS for alleged collusion on discounts & tariffs

Suzlon Group secures 225 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy

American Tower to sell India operations to Brookfield for $2.5 billion

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd healthcare technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon