Apollo Hospitals plans to invest Rs 3,000 cr, add 2,000 beds in 3 years: MD

SUNEETA REDDY, managing director of Apollo Hospitals, spoke to Shine Jacob about the hospital chain’s journey, goals set for 2028, and medical tourism. Edited excerpts from a video interview. Health care major Apollo Hospitals has completed 40 years of existence and it is known for bringing international patients to India., managing director of Apollo Hospitals, spoke to Shine Jacob about the hospital chain’s journey, goals set for 2028, and medical tourism. Edited excerpts from a video interview.

Apollo has around 70 hospitals, 10,000 beds, 400 clinics, and 6,000 pharmacies. What is your roadmap?

The hospital division was very clear. We are adding around 2,000 beds in the next three years. Every year till 2028, we will be adding 700 beds. So there is going to be