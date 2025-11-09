Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals expects restructuring to conclude by Q4FY27: CFO

Apollo Hospitals expects restructuring to conclude by Q4FY27: CFO

Apollo Hospitals CFO says the restructuring and listing of its digital and pharmacy businesses will be completed by the last quarter of FY27, after approvals from regulators including SEBI and NCLT.

Apollo Hospitals
The new entity will include the digital health platform Apollo 24/7, the offline pharmacy business of Apollo HealthCo, Keimed, and the telehealth services business. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) has said that its planned restructuring process to unlock the value of its omni-channel pharmacy and digital businesses, and to enhance shareholder returns, is expected to be over by the last quarter of 2026–27.
 
"We are waiting for the stock exchange approvals, which may come soon. Then we will apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We should be able to complete everything by the last quarter of FY27. Listing of pharmacy and digital businesses will happen simultaneously," said Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Apollo Hospitals.
 
The Board approval for the
