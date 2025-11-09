Apollo Hospitals expects restructuring to conclude by Q4FY27: CFO

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) has said that its planned restructuring process to unlock the value of its omni-channel pharmacy and digital businesses, and to enhance shareholder returns, is expected to be over by the last quarter of 2026–27.

"We are waiting for the stock exchange approvals, which may come soon. Then we will apply to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We should be able to complete everything by the last quarter of FY27. Listing of pharmacy and digital businesses will happen simultaneously," said Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Apollo Hospitals.

The Board approval for the