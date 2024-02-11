Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apollo Hospitals targets over 15% topline growth per annum till 2030

On the hospital front, AHEL aims to boost volume growth across key specialties such as cardiology, oncology, and neurosciences.

Apollo Hospitals
Premium

The growth is expected to be propelled by all three segments, including hospitals, diagnostics, and digital. "We aim to continue growing at over 15 per cent topline as a combination of all three segments

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) is anticipating topline growth of over 15 per cent per annum until 2030, with plans to expand its presence in metros and Tier-I cities in India, according to Krishnan Akhileswaran, the Chief Financial Officer.

The growth is expected to be propelled by all three segments, including hospitals, diagnostics, and digital. "We aim to continue growing at over 15 per cent topline as a combination of all three segments. By 2030, we expect to remain the largest player in all three divisions. In the next five years, we plan to increase our opportunities in metros and

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Indian Biogas Association to investment Rs 30K cr for import reduction

Israel's Tower Semiconductor proposes $8 bn chip plant in India: Report

Ashok Leyland progressing in network expansion in North & East: Official

Red Sea crisis disrupts Audi India's supply chain, firm eyes recovery soon

Expect some impact on costs due to ongoing Red Sea crisis: Maruti Suzuki

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd metro cities hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon