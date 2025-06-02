Apollo Hospitals to gain from hospital growth, digital business breakeven

The March quarter (Q4FY25) results of Apollo Hospitals, India’s largest listed healthcare company, were a mixed bag. Revenues from its core hospitals business were impacted by lower patient inflows from Bangladesh, while occupancy levels also declined sequentially.
Although margins are expected to come under pressure due to upcoming capacity expansion, prompting some brokerages to cut earnings estimates, most analysts remain positive on the stock. Their optimism is driven by strong hospital revenue growth prospects, the anticipated breakeven of the digital healthcare arm (Healthco), and continued expansion and margin gains in the retail healthcare segment under Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL). The stock has risen 14.5 per cent over the past three months and is currently trading at Rs 6,913 per share.
In Q4, the hospitals business delivered a 10 per cent year-on-year growth, which was below expectations due to reduced patient flow from Bangladesh. While occupancy improved by 200 basis points to 67 per cent, the average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB) rose 7 per cent.
Growth in FY25 came in at 13 per cent, driven by improved occupancy and a favourable case mix. The lower-than-expected Q4 performance was primarily due to weaker showings in North India, East India, and Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West India performed well. Looking ahead, Apollo expects its existing hospital network to deliver low-to-mid teens growth, supported by higher occupancy and ARPOB.
The company is on track to add 4,400 beds—an increase of 43 per cent to its existing capacity—over the next four years. Apollo anticipates a 140 basis points hit to operating profit margins in FY26 due to new hospitals. However, this is expected to be partially offset by an 80 basis points gain from cost efficiencies and 60 basis points from improved payor mix, case mix, and occupancy at existing hospitals. The new hospitals are projected to contribute Rs 1,000 crore in sales by FY27, though with some impact on margins.
Analysts led by Alankar Garude of Kotak Research have factored in a 60 basis points decline in hospital operating margins in FY26 to 23.6 per cent. They expect both hospital sales and operating profit to grow by 16 per cent annually over FY2025–28. Apollo remains their top pick in the hospital segment, with a target price of Rs 8,550.
Nuvama Research shares a similarly bullish view, projecting 16 per cent annual revenue growth in the hospitals business for FY25–27. This is based on the addition of over 1,500 beds in FY26 (a 20 per cent increase) and low-teens growth from the existing network. An additional 2,400 beds are expected to be added over the next three to four years. Analysts led by Aashita Jain have factored in an 80 basis points margin impact in FY27 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 8,200.
Beyond the hospitals business, the company’s digital and retail healthcare arms are also critical for consolidated financials.
AHLL delivered a strong Q4, with revenue growth of 11 per cent and a 190 basis points expansion in operating profit margin, driven by improved execution. The company has been working to enhance AHLL’s profitability by shutting down loss-making centres. Cash loss in the digital segment declined from Rs 110 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 79.8 crore in Q4FY25, with breakeven expected in the second or third quarter of FY26.
HDFC Securities noted strong growth visibility across Apollo’s key segments: hospitals (driven by improving occupancy, ARPOB and capacity additions), Healthco (steady offline expansion and digital scaling), and AHLL (consistent growth and margin improvement). The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating.
Motilal Oswal Research has also reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating, projecting a 23 per cent net profit growth over FY25–27. Tushar Manudhane of the brokerage attributed this to the addition of beds in the healthcare services segment, improved productivity at existing facilities, reduced losses at the Healthco level, and a revival in revenue growth and profitability in diagnostics.