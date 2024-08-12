Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple exceeds PLI scheme target, ships 85% iPhones by production value

Firm commits export target of $9 billion for FY25

apple, apple logo
Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Inc has hit a milestone by exporting 85 per cent of the freight-on-board production value, or Rs 40,145 crore, of its iPhones in April-July FY25.
 
“Freight-on-board” refers to the stage when the ownership and the risks of shipping goods shift from seller to buyer.
 
By doing this, Apple has for the first time exceeded its target given to the government to export 81 per cent of its iPhones by value by the end of the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) in FY26.
 
The company exported phones valued at Rs 34,089 crore in the four months.
 
In April-June

Also Read

Wall Street plunges as US recession fears jolt global mkts; Apple falls 4%

Apple iPhone export surge catapults electronics to podium position

Apple updates App Store guidelines to allow PC game emulators on iPhones

Apple sets revenue record driven by strong sales in India, beats estimates

Apple Intelligence is available for testing on these iPhones, iPads, Macs

Topics : Apple PLI scheme iphone manufacturing in India iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon