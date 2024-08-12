Apple exceeds PLI scheme target, ships 85% iPhones by production value

Apple Inc has hit a milestone by exporting 85 per cent of the freight-on-board production value, or Rs 40,145 crore, of its iPhones in April-July FY25.



“Freight-on-board” refers to the stage when the ownership and the risks of shipping goods shift from seller to buyer.



By doing this, Apple has for the first time exceeded its target given to the government to export 81 per cent of its iPhones by value by the end of the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) in FY26.



The company exported phones valued at Rs 34,089 crore in the four months.



In April-June