Apple in talks with home-grown companies to produce iPhone gears

US-based technology giant Apple Inc is in talks with home-grown companies to manufacture capital equipment and machines required to make iPhones in India. These machines would then be supplied to the company’s iPhone vendors in the country as they expand capacity and launch new phones.

The move is significant, as the import of critical capital equipment and machines — mostly made in China and essential for assembling the latest phones — is currently facing indefinite delays at ports. The effort to identify potential local suppliers would help reduce business risks.

Confirming the development, a senior Ministry of Electronics and Information