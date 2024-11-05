Apple iPhone 16 takes bite out of iPhone 15's sales, dials 8% growth

Sales of the Apple iPhone 16 in the first month since its launch have shown a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 8 per cent over the iPhone 15, according to preliminary estimates by Counterpoint Research. The new series went on sale on September 20 across the country, with pre-bookings starting on September 13.

This increase has been led by the top-end iPhone 16 Pro series (Pro and Pro Max), which was initially imported but is now being assembled in India by Foxconn.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, said: “Our preliminary numbers suggest an 8 per cent Y-o-Y growth of the