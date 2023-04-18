Localisation plan: Indian firms to make key components for Apple

Currently, based on the vendor data shared with the government, Apple’s domestic value addition in the various iPhones assembled by its three vendors — Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron — is to the tune of 12-15 per cent.

One is the enclosure or casing, which holds the phone that Apple is working on with the Tatas. The other is the camera module, which Chinese company Sunny Opotech will assemble.