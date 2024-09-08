Apple scouts new deals to push India value-add, in talks with key players

Apple Inc is ramping up efforts to increase the Indian value addition in its products, including the iPhone and soon-to-be-assembled AirPods, as part of a broader strategy to diversify its supply chain away from China. The American tech giant, according to people in the know, is actively seeking deeper partnerships with non-Chinese global and Indian vendors, while also scouting for new partners.



As part of this push, the Cupertino-headquartered company is in talks with key players. US-based Flextronics is being considered for the production of power equipment in India, while Jabil — American manufacturing solutions provider —