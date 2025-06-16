Apple vendors cross 20% domestic value addition threshold in India

Apple India’s iPhone contract manufacturers, such as Tata Electronics, Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing, Pegatron Technology India, and Foxconn Hon Hai India, have crossed the 20 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) threshold across variants, according to official government documents seen by Business Standard.

This assumes significance as the Cupertino-headquartered major exported iPhones worth ₹1.5 trillion (free on board value) from India in FY25, recording a 76 per cent rise from the previous year. Apple CEO Tim Cook had at a recent earnings call said that a majority of the iPhones sold in the United States in the June quarter would be