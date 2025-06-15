AI experts split on Apple's study on large reasoning model accuracy

A recent study by tech giant Apple claiming that the accuracy of frontier large reasoning models (LRMs) declines as task complexity increases, and eventually collapses altogether, has led to differing views among experts in the artificial intelligence (AI) world.

The paper titled ‘The Illusion of Thinking: Understanding the Strengths and Limitations of Reasoning Models via the Lens of Problem Complexity’ was published by Apple last week.

Apple, in its paper, said it conducted experiments across diverse puzzles which show that such LRMs face a complete accuracy collapse beyond certain complexities. While their reasoning efforts increase with the complexity