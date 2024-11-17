Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / As cooling space hots up, Tata, Adani look to sell it as a service

As cooling space hots up, Tata, Adani look to sell it as a service

In FY24, erstwhile Adani Transmission changed its name to Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) to reflect its focus on selling cooling solutions

Power grid
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s two big conglomerates – Tata and Adani – are looking to extend their competition from power distribution to offering cooling solutions now.
 
The energy arms of the duo, Adani Energy Solutions and Tata Power, are offering it as a service, and will thus bear the capital expenditure (capex) upfront.
 
Under cooling as a service, companies make the needed upfront investments to set up the required infrastructure, while consumers pay for its usage, similar to an electricity connection. 
 
In FY24, erstwhile Adani Transmission changed its name to Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) to reflect its focus on selling cooling solutions.
 
In
Topics : Capex spending Adani Group Tata group

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon