As cooling space hots up, Tata, Adani look to sell it as a service

India’s two big conglomerates – Tata and Adani – are looking to extend their competition from power distribution to offering cooling solutions now.

The energy arms of the duo, Adani Energy Solutions and Tata Power, are offering it as a service, and will thus bear the capital expenditure (capex) upfront.

Under cooling as a service, companies make the needed upfront investments to set up the required infrastructure, while consumers pay for its usage, similar to an electricity connection.

In FY24, erstwhile Adani Transmission changed its name to Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) to reflect its focus on selling cooling solutions.

