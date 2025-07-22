Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland fuels LNG boom in trucks, eyes tie-ups with city gas giants

Ashok Leyland fuels LNG boom in trucks, eyes tie-ups with city gas giants

Ashok Leyland is in talks with top city gas distribution firms to make liquefied natural gas (LNG) available at CNG stations as the market for LNG-powered trucks grows rapidly

Ashok Leyland
premium

At present, India is in the process of expanding its LNG infrastructure by setting up stations along major highways and the Golden Quadrilateral to support the growing LNG-fueled vehicle segment.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland is in talks with leading city gas distribution companies like Adani, AG&P Pratham, Think Gas, and Mahanagar Gas to ensure the availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at their compressed natural gas (CNG) retail outlets as the market expands, said a top company executive.
 
The plan comes as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) expects a multifold jump in the number of LNG trucks, from around 700 currently to up to 500,000 by 2040. “Original equipment manufacturers and customers are talking about the availability of fuel stations. We find that many city gas
Topics : Ashok Leyland LNG
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon