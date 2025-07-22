Ashok Leyland fuels LNG boom in trucks, eyes tie-ups with city gas giants

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland is in talks with leading city gas distribution companies like Adani, AG&P Pratham, Think Gas, and Mahanagar Gas to ensure the availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at their compressed natural gas (CNG) retail outlets as the market expands, said a top company executive.

The plan comes as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) expects a multifold jump in the number of LNG trucks, from around 700 currently to up to 500,000 by 2040. “Original equipment manufacturers and customers are talking about the availability of fuel stations. We find that many city gas