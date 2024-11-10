Ashok Leyland's Switch Mobility to achieve ebitda breakeven this fiscal

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland expects the Indian business of its electric vehicle (EV) arm, Switch Mobility (Switch), to achieve break-even on an operating basis during this financial year. The company has stated that it is unlikely to bring in investors for Switch or its e-Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) arm, Ohm Global Mobility, unless favourable valuations and suitable investors are identified.

Ashok Leyland's executive chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja, told Business Standard that the parent company's financial position is "very comfortable" and that it will continue to support Switch and Ohm in the absence of suitable investors and improved valuations. Currently,