Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland's Switch Mobility to achieve ebitda breakeven this fiscal

Ashok Leyland's Switch Mobility to achieve ebitda breakeven this fiscal

With this, the company will be able to meet its operating expenses through revenue generated from operations

Ashok Leyland
Premium

Through various measures, the company has managed to increase its margins from 8 per cent two years ago to 13 per cent last year | Photo: X @ALIndiaOfficial

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland expects the Indian business of its electric vehicle (EV) arm, Switch Mobility (Switch), to achieve break-even on an operating basis during this financial year. The company has stated that it is unlikely to bring in investors for Switch or its e-Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) arm, Ohm Global Mobility, unless favourable valuations and suitable investors are identified.
 
Ashok Leyland's executive chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja, told Business Standard that the parent company's financial position is "very comfortable" and that it will continue to support Switch and Ohm in the absence of suitable investors and improved valuations. Currently,
Topics : Ashok Leyland Electric Vehicles commercial vehicle

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon