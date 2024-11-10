Aster DM Healthcare, Quality Care India merger talks enter final lap

The merger negotiations between US-based private equity major Blackstone-owned Quality Care India and Bangalore-based listed hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare have reached the final stage with Blackstone expected to hold a majority stake in the merged entity.

According to the plan under negotiations, Quality Care is set to merge with the listed entity and will be renamed Aster DM Quality CARE. Private equity firm TPG, and the Aster promoters, the Moopen family will hold a minority stake in the merged entity. The Moopen family had earlier hived off its West Asia-based hospital chain into a separate entity.

According to sources,