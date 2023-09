Arete Group sells 38 acre industrial land in Gujarat to Gharda Chemicals

Digital cash now available on feature phones, to expand financial inclusion

Suzuki ties up with NDDB, Banas Dairy to set up biogas production plants

TCS signs £800 million contract with digital unit of JLR for five years

PepsiCo to invest Rs 778 cr in Assam to open first food manufacturing plant

Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

It came as a testimony of a young India's industrial aspirations back on September 7, 1948. The country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru persuaded a Punjabi freedom fighter Raghunandan Saran

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com