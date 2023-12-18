Ather Energy could launch IPO by FY25 end, earlier than initially planned

Ather Energy may go for an initial public offering (IPO) much earlier than originally planned, which was intended to occur only after achieving profitability or Ebitda-positive, according to merchant bankers who have had preliminary discussions with the company.

The bankers say Ather is looking at an IPO sometime at the end of next year. By then, the company expects to see a major increase in volumes on its market share and revenues, thanks to the launch of its electric family scooter and the planned expansion of its dealership network across the country. Ather Energy declined to comment on the issue.

In an