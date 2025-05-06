Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy to foray into 125-300cc-equivalent electric motorcycles space

Ather Energy to foray into 125-300cc-equivalent electric motorcycles space

The company has also received ARAI clearance to use LFP batteries which will be used in its two wheelers - which Mehta says will help in reducing costs further

The company also received Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) nod to use lithium phosphate (LFP) batteries for its two wheelers. According to Mehta, this will help in reducing costs further.

Surajeet Das Gupta Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Ather Energy, which saw its shares being listed on the bourses on Tuesday, is gearing up to enter the 125-300 cc-equivalent electric motorcycles’ space.
 
It would be locking horns with Ola Electric, which has been grappling with product delays that could see deliveries being pushed by around 12 months after bookings last year.
 
Speaking after the listing, Tarun Mehta, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ather, said, “We have started work but can give you details only prior to the announcements. I think motorcycles will get electrified in the coming year and we are looking at products in the 125-300
