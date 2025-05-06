Ather Energy to foray into 125-300cc-equivalent electric motorcycles space

Ather Energy, which saw its shares being listed on the bourses on Tuesday, is gearing up to enter the 125-300 cc-equivalent electric motorcycles’ space.

It would be locking horns with Ola Electric, which has been grappling with product delays that could see deliveries being pushed by around 12 months after bookings last year.

Speaking after the listing, Tarun Mehta, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ather, said, “We have started work but can give you details only prior to the announcements. I think motorcycles will get electrified in the coming year and we are looking at products in the 125-300