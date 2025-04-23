IPO-bound Ather Energy banks on upcoming Maharashtra unit for growth

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler (2W) maker Ather Energy is banking on its upcoming one million units (annually) Maharashtra facility to fuel domestic expansion as well as its international ambitions.

Ather had held on to its market share in FY25 despite intense competition from Bajaj Auto and TVS.

As of March 2025, Ather commanded 11.39 per cent retail market-share in electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), almost flat from FY24, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

Meanwhile, peers like Ola Electric (29.93 per cent) have lost market share to incumbents like Bajaj Auto (20.08 per cent) and TVS (20.67 per cent).

For the