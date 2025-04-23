Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound Ather Energy banks on upcoming Maharashtra unit for growth

IPO-bound Ather Energy banks on upcoming Maharashtra unit for growth

Sets price band of Rs 304-321 per share for IPO which opens on April 28

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter
Premium

Ather Energy 450X electric scooters parked at the company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, India | Image: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler (2W) maker Ather Energy is banking on its upcoming one million units (annually) Maharashtra facility to fuel domestic expansion as well as its international ambitions.
 
Ather had held on to its market share in FY25 despite intense competition from Bajaj Auto and TVS.
 
As of March 2025, Ather commanded 11.39 per cent retail market-share in electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), almost flat from FY24, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).
 
Meanwhile, peers like Ola Electric (29.93 per cent) have lost market share to incumbents like Bajaj Auto (20.08 per cent) and TVS (20.67 per cent).
 
For the
Topics : Ather Energy Maharashtra Electric Vehicles IPO market Two-wheeler market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon