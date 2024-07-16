Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

B2B to C: How InMobi is transforming itself into a consumer tech company

The firm has 400 million phones/customers across the world who have Glance

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi
Premium

“We are making a fundamental transformation in our business model from being only a B2B player in mobile advertising to a consumer tech company, but with the cornerstone of being AI-enabled” - Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
Forty-seven-year-old Naveen Tewari has been jet-setting between the swanky India headquarters of InMobi in Bengaluru and his office in San Francisco, where he has hired a team of 200 top-notch artificial intelligence (AI) engineers with the mandate to leverage the disruptive technology to transform his company’s digital business.

He is also scouting around to tie up with a global AI partner so that his company can integrate its technology with InMobi’s digital platforms. That is akin to what Apple Inc has done with Microsoft recently for its devices.   

The reason is simple. Tewari, co-founder and CEO

Also Read

PremiumA new look: Glance to offer generative AI content on TV lock-screens

A new look: Glance to offer generative AI content on TV lock-screens

Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group, and president and chief operating officer, Glance

InMobi's lock screen platform Glance targets 1 billion users by end of 2025

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Ola Electric likely to set valuation at $4.5 billion in upcoming IPO

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

FAME-III to be implemented soon, final plan ready: HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka DCM to hold meeting for improving inter-agency coordination

Topics : InMobi Fintech sector Fintech startup consumer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon