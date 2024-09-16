Bajaj Finserv may be replaced by Tata group's Trent in benchmark Sensex

Bajaj Housing Finance's impressive stock market debut has brought cheer to the 100-year-old Bajaj group, but the conglomerate faces the prospect of Bajaj Finserv being removed from the benchmark Sensex index.

According to market expectations, Trent, a Tata group-owned fashion retailer, is likely to replace Bajaj Finserv during the upcoming index rebalancing in December.

If this happens, Bajaj Finance will be the sole remaining Bajaj group stock in the 30-share Sensex, following the removal of Bajaj Auto in December 2021.

The review period for rebalancing of Sensex ends on October 31. The changes are likely to be