NCLT relief to help Bajaj Hindusthan focus on expansion, growth plans

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, one of the country's leading sugar companies, will now focus its energies on expansion projects and future investments following the dismissal of a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) yesterday.

The petition was dismissed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after considerations of submissions made by the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender, for withdrawal of the petition, the company informed the stock exchanges today.