Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

A FDC combines two or more active ingredients into a single drug formulation in a fixed dosage ratio. The government announced the ban last week upon the recommendation of an expert committee which said the FDCs had no "therapeutic justification". “Hence in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDC under section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,” said a notification by the Health Ministry.

Abbott, Mankind and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are companies which make products that come under the banned FDCs, according to Pharmarack AWACS.