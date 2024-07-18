Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 crore at 7.54% through 10-year infra bonds

SBI has raised Rs 20,000 crore through infra bonds while Canara Bank has raised Rs 10,000 crore

Public-sector banks, including Canara Bank and Bank of India, are tapping the infrastructure bond market.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned lender Bank of India (BoI) on Thursday raised Rs 5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent through 10-year infrastructure bonds.

The issue had a base size of Rs 2,000 crore, and a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. The proceeds of the issue will be utilised by the bank towards infrastructure lending.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BoI’s fund raise follows the fund mopped up by Canara Bank earlier this week, wherein the latter raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.40 per cent through 10-year infrastructure bonds.

Previously, State Bank of India (SBI) raised Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches at a coupon rate of 7.36 percent. SBI raised Rs 10,000 crore on June 26 and an additional Rs 10,000 crore on July 10 from the debt market.

With long-term rates easing, banks are increasingly turning to infrastructure bonds to raise funds, particularly as the pace of deposit mobilisation has slowed down.

Another public sector lender, Bank of Maharashtra has said it is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds, with the first tranche of Rs 2,000-2,500 crore expected this year.

More From This Section

LTIMindtree bags multimillion dollar contract extension with Absa Bank

WazirX suffers security breach after suspicious $230 million transfer

Infosys to hit campuses; total hiring target at 15,000-20,000 for FY25

JSW Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit fall 9% on higher expenses

Toshiba Group to invest 10 bn Japanese yen in India to increase capacity


Infrastructure bonds have a tenor of at least seven years and the proceeds are utilised by banks to fund long-term infrastructure projects. Banks benefit from infrastructure bonds because they do not incur regulatory reserve requirements such as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and cash reserve ratio (CRR), allowing them to optimise their liquidity management strategies effectively.


Also Read

Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via infra bonds

Stocks to watch on June 03: Canara Bank, Coal India, NTPC, Ashoka Buildcon

PSBs on a roll after RBI doles out Rs 2 trn dividend to govt; index up 2%

Shares of Union Bank, Indian Bank, and BoI jump up to 5%: here's why

State-owned Bank of India tanks over 12% as slippages, credit cost soar

Topics : Bank of India stock Bank of India Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon