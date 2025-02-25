LIVE: In major policy shift, US sides with Russia in Ukraine vote at UN; calls for de-escalation
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Monday, the United States aligned with Russia on a UN General Assembly draft resolution advocating de-escalation, an early end to hostilities, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. This marks a shift in Washington’s position, as it has previously supported resolutions favouring Kyiv and criticising Moscow. The change comes amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Among those backing Russia over Ukraine were Belarus, North Korea, and Sudan. The vote coincided with the third anniversary of the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, India abstained on UNGA resolution calling for de-escalation, peaceful resolution of Ukraine war.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur who was tapped to join the government-efficiency effort led by billionaire Elon Musk, announced on Monday that he is running for Ohio governor. Ramaswamy said Ohio once was an economic powerhouse and can be again with the help of a “new generation of leadership” who can direct the state through what he called a second industrial revolution by leading the country in industries such as semiconductors and aerospace. President Donald Trump “is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio,” Ramaswamy said at the first stop of an announcement tour in his hometown of Cincinnati. The CAG report will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly today after much delay. BJP's spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told ANI, "The CAG report will expose the blatant corruption of Arvind Kejriwal led AAP-da party. It is in the interests of justice that the money of the taxpayers of Delhi which was looted by Arvind Kejriwal for his personal corruption should be returned to the people of Delhi...Knowing that his corruption will be exposed in front of the public of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's 'AAP-da' party is rattled..."
8:52 AM
Trump team seeks to toughen chip controls over China: Bloomberg report
The Trump administration is planning to toughen semiconductor restrictions on China, continuing and expanding the Biden administration's efforts to limit Beijing's technological prowess, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
8:47 AM
Buldhana hair loss cases: Expert report blames high selenium in wheat
Incidents of sudden hair loss in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, which made national headlines, are linked to high selenium content found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana supplied by local ration shops, as per a medical expert's report.
8:46 AM
Maharashtra: IMD issues 2-day heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts
8:43 AM
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping agenda
An annual United Nations conference on biodiversity that ran out of time last year will resume its work Tuesday in Rome with money at the top of the agenda. That is, how to spend what's been pledged so far — and how to raise a lot more to help preserve plant and animal life on Earth.
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:39 AM IST