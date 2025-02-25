AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Live toss at 2 PM IST
Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS vs SA is expected to be affected by rain. There are 62 per cent chance of rainfall in the afternoon while 71 per cent in the evening.
In Match 7 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will lock horns with South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today. While the semifinalists of Group A have been confirmed, the qualified teams from Group B are still wide open.
A high-scoring humdinger is expected to enthrall the fans today given Rawalpindi wicket has been batting friendly. However, the Australia vs South Africa is expected to be affected by rain. There are 62 per cent chance of rainfall in the afternoon while 71 per cent in the evening.
Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia Playing 11 (probables): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
AUS vs SA LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Australia's Steve Smith will take place at 2 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Live telecast in Australia
The AUS vs SA Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in Australia.
AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in Australia
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in Australia.
Stay tuned for South Africa vs Australia live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...
12:57 PM
Australia vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: Aussies team news
Josh Inglis' confidence must be sky high after playing the innings of his life with runs also coming from the bat of Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell.
That leaves out only skipper Steve Smith and opener Travis Head in the batting department and they could score a big one against the Proteas.
A better bowling effort would be expected from left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson and Maxwell too was on the expensive side against England. The sixth bowler's role is likely to be shared by Labuschagne and Short.
12:54 PM
Australia vs South Africa PREVIEW
Australia and South Africa, two teams possessing plenty of batting firepower, will look to outmuscle each other and put one foot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.
Not many were giving a depleted Australia a chance in the tournament but their record-breaking chase against England in Lahore has once again shown their penchant for rising to the occasion in ICC events.
The dew played its part the other night in Lahore and could once again aid the chasing team in Rawalpindi.
Australia are bound to miss the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the tournament but at least in the opener, the audacious batting display compensated for their absence.
12:38 PM
Australia squad for today's Champions Trophy match
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha
12:30 PM
South Africa squad for today's cricket match vs Australia
South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch
12:28 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 today's match: Australia vs South Africa
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
